Presidency Denies Claim Buhari’s Aide Tested Positive For COVID-19

A file photo of President Muhammadu Buhari

The Presidency has denied the claim that President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide, Sarki Abba has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, advised Nigerians to ‘ignore determined agents of fake news bent on spreading false stories to the public’.

“We react to the utter falsehood and disgraceful lies, a report by a so-called digital newspaper which, Tuesday, claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide, Sarki Abba is COVID-19 positive,” he said.

“This report is a sheer fabrication and a brazen effort by the online news medium to mislead the public.

“Upon the directive of doctors and scientists and supervision of Professor Ibrahim Gambari, the Chief of Staff, all staff working for and around the President, are routinely and rigorously checked for the virus. The Senior Special Assistant, Social Affairs and Domestic Matters, Sarki Abba, always tested negative.”

Mr Shehu urged Nigerians to ignore such stories that intend to mislead people to create unnecessary anxiety about the safety of the President.

“Don’t let yourself be manipulated by any medium that thrives on yellow journalism and specialises in peddling fake news in the desperate quest for the market and donor money,” he added.