Presidency Explains Why Buhari Is Working Contrary To His Campaign Promises

According to the Senior Special Adviser (Media and Publicity) to President Muhammadu Buhari, the key promises of an election campaign are different from the priorities set and policies implemented when elected.

Mr Shehu, in a statement exclusively made available to Premium Times, said the priorities set by an administration are dependent on the “true state of the treasury” and the “capacity of the supporting infrastructure” needed to “deliver on the elected government’s agenda.”

The SSA added that because governance is “dynamic…no government elected for two terms could possibly justify continuing only to deliver the agenda it set in the first election campaign that brought it to office some five years previously.”

Recall that President Buhari assumed office in 2015 and was reelected in 2019, with his major agenda focusing on bolstered security, improved economy and fight against corruption.

Making reference to these points, Mr Shehu noted that it was necessary for the Buhari administration to renew its ideas and objectives for its remaining years in office.

According to Garba Shehu, the ongoing investigations into the affairs of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is proof of the administration’s resolve to fight against corruption.

Shehu’s statement reads:

“That such an investigation is occurring at all is demonstrative proof that no one – no matter of their position in public life – can anymore believe they can break the law and not pay the penalty.

“The fight against Boko Haram continues and will do so until they are fully and completely defeated. The fact the terrorists increasingly flee from direct conflict with the military and instead focus their ever-decreasing capacities on the civilian population may, tragically, drive news headlines by this and other newspapers, but it is also proof they are severely and irreversibly retreating.

“And the economic revival of Nigeria, whilst set back in our country by coronavirus – just as is the case worldwide – requires more than will. It requires plans to implement. After the economic shock coronavirus has brought not just to Nigeria but to potential overseas investors, it is time indeed for an updated and enhanced plan.”

Like this: Like Loading...