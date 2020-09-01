President Buhari Inaugurates 11-Man APC Consultative Committee Super-Headed By Osinbajo

President Muhammadu Buhari has inaugurated the new All Progressives Congress (APC) Consultative Committee.

The APC Consultative Committee is saddled with the task of holding tripartite meetings of the Executive and Legislature.

This was contained in a statement by Umar Gwandu, the spokesman to Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister Justice, Abubakar Malami, made available to newsmen.

Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, is to serve as the Chairman of the 11-member Consultative Committee.

Members of the committee are Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari; Senate President Ahmad Lawan; Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, and Senate Majority Leader, Yahya Abdullahi.

Others are Speaker, House of the Representative, Femi Gbajabiamila; Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Wase; House Majority Leader, Ogor Okuweh; Chairman, APC Caretaker Committee/Yobe Governor, Mala Buni and Secretary, Committee; Akpan Udoedehe.

Inaugurating the committee on Monday at the Council Chambers, Buhari charged members to work towards improving the communication and coordination, adding that regular consultation between the party members and the government must be ensured for national development.

The President urged them to ensure that party faithful and various organs of the government work patriotically as one entity in order to move Nigeria forward.

He also regretted that despite the dominance of the All Progressive Congress (APC) at all levels of government, the party is embroiled in bitter and unnecessary squabbles.

The President said the meeting and the Committee was therefore called to avert the occurrences in future.

“Let me welcome all of you to this first Consultative Committee of the APC, our members of the National Assembly and the Executive.

“Our party commands a clear majority in the Senate and the House of Representatives. The Vice-President, the distinguished Senate President, the Right Honourable Speaker and I all belong to APC and the working relationships between the Executive and the Legislative have been excellent so far. Our joint responsibility is to keep things that way and see where we can improve our communication and coordination.

“But we must admit to ourselves that our party has been too often embroiled in bitter and on occasions, totally unnecessary squabbles costing us seats in legislative and gubernatorial elections. These never should have happened. We are here to make sure such occurrences do not happen again. We must now ensure regular consultations between the party and the Governments.’’

Speaking, Mustapha noted that synergy amongst organs of the government was important, hence the need for the committee.

The SGF expressed the government’s desire to strengthen the relationship among organs and implored executive officials to see other arms as partners.

