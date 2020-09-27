President Muhammadu Buhari mourns ‘Daddy’

President Muhammadu Buhari mourns Mr. Gabriel Igboanugo, 95, a man he fondly used to call ‘Daddy’ when he was General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3rd Armoured Division of the Nigerian Army, Jos, Plateau State.

Pa Igboanugo was the Principal Education Officer at Command Secondary School, Jos, and had a close and amicable relationship with the then GOC.

Lady Margaret Igboanugo, in a private letter to President Buhari, writes: “My husband, whom you used to fondly call ‘Daddy,’ passed away the way he lived; peacefully and in comfort, in his home in Ihiala, Anambra State. He will be buried there on Friday, November 27, 2020.”

The President commiserates with the Igboanugo family, urging them to take solace in the fact that their patriarch lived to a ripe old age, and touched the lives of countless number of people that came across his way.

Vanguard