President, Tinubu condole with Fayose on sister’s death

Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja

PRESIDENT Mohammadu Buhari and All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, have condoled with former Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose on the death of his older sister, Mrs. Moji Ladeji.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the President also mourned with the immediate family of the deceased, praying for the repose of the soul of the departed.

“President Buhari prays that the soul of the departed will rest in peace,” the statement said.

In a statement on Wednesday by his Media Office in Lagos, Asiwaju Tinubu said: “I’m deeply saddened by the death of your immediate elder sister, Mrs. Moji Ladeji.

“Please, know that my thoughts are with you at this moment. Accept my sympathy and condolences and through you to the Ladeji and Fayose families.

“May her soul find eternal rest. I also pray for God’s protection on her immediate and extended family.

“Once again, my condolences.”