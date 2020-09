Síoda, one of President Michael D Higgins’ well-known dogs, has died.

One of a pair of Bernese mountain dogs, Síoda with Bród had been a popular double act at Áras an Uachtaráin welcoming dignitaries and members of the public to the President’s residence.

A spokesman for the Mr Higgins confirmed on Saturday that Síoda had died.

The news was first detailed in an Áras newsletter, which said “sadly we must report that Síoda has passed away after a short illness”.

A picture of President Michael D Higgins with Síoda issued with news of the dog’s death. Photograph: Áras an Uachtaráin