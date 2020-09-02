Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Sign Multiyear Deal With Netflix

FILE PHOTO: Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit the Joff Youth Centre in Peacehaven, Britain October 3, 2018. Chris Jackson/pool via Reuters/File Photo

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced they have signed a new deal with the streaming giant, Netflix.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who resettled to California after having officially stepped back from royal duty in March, are set to embark on their new Hollywood careers.

According to The New York Times, the couple have founded a yet-to-be-named production company and signed a multiyear deal with Netflix, which will pay them to make documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming,

In a statement, they commented: “Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us.”

They added that Netflix’s “unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action.” Netflix has 193 million subscribers worldwide.

Netflix’s Ted Sarandos said: “We’re incredibly proud they have chosen Netflix as their creative home and are excited about telling stories with them that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences everywhere.”

In 2018, Barack and Michelle Obama landed a similar deal with Netflix. The Obamas’ production company, Higher Ground Production, has gone on to release the Oscar-nominated film American Factory, as well as documentaries Crip Camp and Becoming, the latter of which served as a companion piece to the former first lady’s autobiography.

Earlier this year, in her first job since stepping back from the royal family, Meghan lent her voice to the Disney+ original film Elephant. Her fee for the project went entirely to the Elephants Without Borders charity – an organization dedicated to conserving wildlife and helps protect the animals from poaching.