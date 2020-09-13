Prince, Kidd Evicted From Big Brother Naija

Prince Nelson and Kidd Waya have been evicted from the BB Naija lockdown season. September 13, 2020.

It’s the end of the road for two housemates, Prince Nelson and Kidd Waya in the Big Brother Naija lockdown season.

Both housemates were evicted on Sunday night after being nominated along with Ozo and Dorathy.

Speaking with the show’s host, Ebuka, Prince said his eviction did not come as a surprise as he had the feeling that this would be his final week.

While in the house, he displayed various talents from dancing, to acting and hair making which many have said he will be missed for.

He thanked his fans for keeping him in the house till this time.

Kiddwaya, on the other hand, said his goal in the house was not to win the grand prize but to have as much fun and experience something new.

He also said he was there to meet new people and expand his network and he was grateful for his journey.

When asked about his relationship with fellow housemate, Nengi, he said it was just ‘vibes’ and nothing more. According to him, there was no emotional or sexual attraction to her and they were just friends.

As for Erica, he said she was more than a friend to him and he would love to keep her in his life because he trusts that she would always have his back.

However, they are yet to know the fate or future of their relationship as he would love to see how things unfold outside the house.

Going forward, he said before anything else, he would hit the gym immediately so as to get mentally and physically fit.

With just about two weeks to the show’s finale, things are definitely heating up as the housemates continue the battle for the grand prize of N85 million.

The remaining housemates are Trickytee, Laycon, Dorathy, Vee, Laycon, Nengi, Ozo and Neo.

How Viewers Voted