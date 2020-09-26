Princess Beatrice stuns in a leopard print face mask and black frock

Her sister Princess Eugenie revealed she was pregnant yesterday, and Princess Beatrice has been spotted no doubt celebrating the announcement.

The Queen’s granddaughter, 32, was seen on Thursday leaving Scott’s restaurant, in Mayfair, central London, with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Looking effortlessly chic, Beatrice, who was married in a private ceremony in Windsor, in July, stunned in a leopard print face mask and black frock.

Yesterday, Buckingham Palace announced that Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are expecting their first child together.

The couple, who married in October 2018, are expecting the baby in early 2021.

Looking every inch a princess, Beatrice wowed during her date night out in a billowing dress, embellished with golden feathers.

The shimmering features highlighted her sun-kissed skin, while the cinched-waist and keyhole detail showcased her slender frame.

She teamed the eye-catching garment with a matching pair of shoes, while boasting a smattering of glamorous makeup.

Princess Andrew’s eldest daughter swept her long auburn hair into a relaxed side parting and carried a small black handbag to complete her chic outfit.

Appearing as equally as sophisticated, Princess Beatrice’s husband Edo donned a blue suit with a white shirt and a black face mask.

The snaps of their night out follows the announcement that Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are expecting their first child together.

Sharing the news on Instagram yesterday, Eugenie, 30, wrote: ‘Jack and I are so excited for early 2021….,’ alongside photos of baby slippers and her and Jack smiling.

Her mother Sarah Ferguson shared her excitement, writing: ‘I am so excited by the news that Eugenie and Jack are expecting their first child.

‘Thrilled for them both and in my 60th year cannot wait to be a grandmother. Welcoming a new baby into the York family is going to be a moment of profound joy.’

On her Storytime with Fergie and Friends channel, she read out – appropriately enough – a tale of magic called Nanna Maureen, by Casey Gillespie.

The baby will be the first grandchild for Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, and will be the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh’s ninth great-grandchild.

A spokesman for the duchess told the Mail that while she was clearly overjoyed at Eugenie’s news, she also wanted to stress that she and Andrew very much saw Beatrice’s stepson, Wolfie, as a grandchild too.

‘Wolfie is already a very much-loved member of their family and the duchess is very keen to stress that she sees Wolfie as their grandchild too,’ they said. The three-year-old is Mr Mapelli Mozzi’s son by a previous relationship.

Eugenie and Jack’s child will be 11th in the order of succession, which means the Queen’s youngest son Prince Edward will slip down a place into 12th place.

Buckingham Palace released a statement yesterday that read: ‘Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021.

‘The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news.’

Princess Beatrice and Edo enjoyed a slimmed-down wedding at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor on July 17.

The ceremony details were not made public beforehand and the pair were originally due to marry in the Chapel Royal followed by a reception in the gardens of Buckingham Palace – but their wedding was postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Beatrice’s father the Duke of York walked her down the aisle but he did not feature in the photographs released by Buckingham Palace. The wedding was also attended by The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh.