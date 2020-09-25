Princess Eugenie And Jack Brooksbank Are Expecting A Baby

Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie | Image: Instagram/princesseugenie

Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank are expecting their first baby, Buckingham Palace announced this morning.

Eugenie, 30, shared the news on Instagram with a sweet photo of baby slippers revealing that they are expecting the baby in 2021. “Jack and I are so excited for early 2021,” she captioned the post.

She also shared a sweet photo of her and Jack smiling for the camera, that appears to have been taken recently.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh are ‘delighted with the news’, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace.

Eugenie’s parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, and Jack’s parents, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, are also thrilled at the prospect of becoming grandparents.

It will be the first grandchild for Prince Andrew and the Duchess of York. Princess Eugenie is tenth in the line of succession to the British throne, after her elder sister, Princess Beatrice, who married property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a private ceremony at Windsor Castle in July.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank married in 2018 at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. The couple had been dating for seven years and were first introduced by friends in a ski break in Verbier, Switzerland, where Brooksbank was working.