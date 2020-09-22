“Prison Break” Star Dominic Purcell Says Sixth Season Is Happening

PRISON BREAK: Dominic Purcell (L) and Wentworth Miller (R) | Image: FOX

“Prison Break” star Dominic Purcell has confirmed that the show will return for a sixth season.

Purcell, 50, who acted as Lincoln Burrows in the crime drama took to Instagram to address some rumours he had heard about himself while also confirming that the series would return despite previous claims another outing wasn’t in the works.

Purcell shared a picture of himself, along with the caption: “Rumor number 1. I’m old. Yes. I’m 50. Rumor number 2. I’m bald. No I have a full head of hair; the people demand I shave it.

“Rumor number 3, Will season pb 6 happen. Yes….. Rumor number 4. Do I like humans? No. Not on mass. Definitely not.’

The series revolves around two brothers, Lincoln Burrows (Dominic Purcell) and Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller); Burrows has been sentenced to death for a crime he did not commit, and Scofield devises an elaborate plan to help his brother escape the prison and clear his name.

As of August 2019, Fox Entertainment’s CEO Charlie Collier said the channel had ‘no plan’ to make it, Daily Mail UK reported.

He explained: “There’s no plan right now to revive Prison Break or any of the other franchises, but when the creators come with a story that they think is the right time to tell, we are so ready to listen because those are some franchises of which I’m so proud and feel so fortunate that they’re in our stable.”