Probate is changing: What does that mean for you?

Probate is the first step in sorting out who gets what after a death, and the process is changing. Starting this month, Revenue wants to know a whole lot more about beneficiaries before inheritances get the green light. If you are in line for a bequest, that means they want to know more about you.

Taking out probate means getting the Courts Service to certify that a will is valid and that all legal, financial and tax matters are in order so that an estate can be distributed. This is done by applying to the Probate Office in Dublin, or to one of 14 local probate offices.