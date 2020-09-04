Promoter takes battle for quality boxers to record studio 

In a bid to reposition boxing and make it the sport of first choice at the grassroots level, Ibadan-based promoter, Oshinmi Ezekiel, has released a song, titled Ese O’gboyinbo (punch doesn’t hear English).

The young promoter explained that he wants to use music to entice youths to boxing, adding that blending hip-hop with the sport will make it popular among the youths.

Ezekiel, who runs Dcolossus Promotions, said his firm came into the sport to groom raw talents to stardom, adding that boxing as a tool can turn the young and energetic youths away from crime.

He hinted that Dcolossus is embarking on a programme tagged: ‘Let there be champions,’ saying the “project is aimed at promoting boxing at all levels through various activities that will add values and change the current despondent state of our sport.”

Ezekiel disclosed that Dcolossus promotes and manages boxers, trains young pugilists in its academy equipped with standard facilities and uses fight movies to enhance boxers’ skills.

“One of our main objectives at Dcolossus boxing promotions is to ensure regular fights to encourage and enhance boxers’ skills, especially at the grassroots,” he said.