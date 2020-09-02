Promoter takes battle to reposition boxing to record studio 

In a bid to reposition boxing and make the sport popular again at the grassroots, Ibadan-based promoter, Oshinmi Ezekiel, has released a song, titled Ese O’gboyinbo (punch doesn’t hear English).

The young promoter explained that he wants to use music to entice the youths to boxing, adding that blending hip-hop with boxing will make the sport popular among the youths.

Ezekiel, who runs Dcolossus Promotions, said his firm came into the sport to groom raw talents to stardom, adding that boxing as a tool can motivate the young and energetic youths to imbibe positive values.

He hinted that Dcolossus is embarking on a programme tagged: ‘Let there be champions,’ which is a project aimed at promoting boxing at all levels through various activities that will add better values and change the current despondent state of our boxing,” Oshinmi said.

He disclosed that Dcolossus promotes boxing, manages boxers, trains young pugilists in its academy equipped with standard facilities and uses fight movies to enhance boxers’ skills.

“One of our main objectives at Dcolossus boxing promotions is to ensure regular fights to encourage and enhance boxing and boxers especially at the grassroots,” he said.