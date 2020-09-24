‘Prophet’ detained for allegedly raping 11-year-old girl

• Robbers invade Ebonyi church, rape lady



• Court remands trader over alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl

A suspected serial sexual philanderer and paedophile operating in the sleepy Umuazu village in Uke, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, has been arrested over the alleged rape and other indecent sexual acts against an 11-year old girl (names withheld).







The suspect, Prophet Ikechukwu Nwadike, was said to have moved into the premises of Ichie Otutu Muonwem of Umuazu Uke about four months ago in the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic and converted the place to his worship centre.







According to the mother of the victim, Mrs Peace Ejikeme, a 42-year-old widow, who lost her husband to an accident in 2014, “on September 17, the prophet gave a prophecy about my daughter that two spirits, a demonic spirit and a heavenly spirit, were fighting to gain control of her life and that there was an urgent need to separate her from the evil spirit.







“The pastor said I should send her for a midnight deliverance. It was therefore shocking to hear from my daughter on her return that she will not go to that pastor and his church anymore. As she was narrating her ordeal of rape, I broke down in tears. When confronted, the pastor denied the act, saying he only rubbed oil all over her body. I asked him why did he want to destroy my child when he has his own, he then fell on his knees begging for forgiveness, that it was temptation and he would never repeat it again.”







She further alleged that the pastor administered some concoctions laced with Indian hemp on her daughter, which made her drowsy for some days.







Incensed by the allegation, youths in the area mobilised to have the pastor arrested. He was arrested and detained at the Zone 13 headquarters in Dunukofia.







When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Nkiru Nwode, said the matter was still being investigated and the suspect would be charged to court after investigations were concluded.



MEANWHILE, robbers, on Wednesday morning, invaded an Assemblies of God church in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State and raped one of the ladies and shot another on her laps.







The youths, belonging to the drama wing of the church, were said to be having an all-night rehearsal in preparation for a drama programme slated for Friday when they were attacked by hoodlums. The attack occurred around 1:30 a.m.







A source said while they raped one of the girls, they shot another, who resisted attempts to have carnal knowledge of her, on the laps







They also reportedly stole some equipment belonging to the church. Other youths in the programme were said to have run away during the incident.







When newsmen visited the church, the pastor-in-charge was not available for comments, but some elders confirmed the report.







“Yes. What you heard is true. We were called this morning to be notified of the incident. However, we will not be able to give you all the details you require now,” said one of them who spoke on condition of anonymity.







“Our pastor who is in charge of this place is not available now. He stayed awake all through the night when this thing happened and he is down now. However, the matter has been reported to the police and the girls have been taken to hospital for treatment,” he said.







Police spokesman, Loveth Odah, said she was yet to be briefed about the incident at the time of filing the report.

In Kano State, a Chief Magistrates’ Court yesterday ordered that a 35-year-old trader, Musa Abdullahi, who allegedly defiled a 12-year-old girl, be remanded in a correctional centre. Abdullahi, who lives in Zango Quarters in Kano, is charged with defilement.

Chief Magistrate Muhammad Jibrin, ordered that the case file should be sent to the Kano State Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice. He adjourned the case until October 7, for further mention.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Insp. Pogu Lale told the court that the defendant committed the offence on August 15 at Zango Quarters Kano. He alleged that at about 2. 30 p.m, the defendant lured the 12-year-old girl into his shop and defiled her.

Lale said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 283 of the Penal Code Law. The defendant, however, denied committing the offence.