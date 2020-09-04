Protesters march in Osun over electricity tariff, fuel price hike

Nigerians have marched in the streets of Osogbo, Osun State capital, in protest against the recent hike in electricity tariff and petrol price in the country.

The protest, organised by Coalition for Civil Societies, began early Friday.

Hundreds of demonstrators converged at Freedom Park, Osogbo, around 8:30 a.m. before blocking major roads in the state capital.

They came out with different placards showing different inscriptions. Some of the inscriptions read: ‘Enough is Enough!’, ‘Revert Pump Price Now!’, ‘All We Want Is a Better Life’, ‘Electricity Tariff Hike Is ill-Conceived’, among others.