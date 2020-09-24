Provost seeks stakeholders’ support

From Kolade Adeyemi, Jos

Acting Provost, College of Education, Gindiri, Plateau State, Prof. Cletus Gotan, has appealed to workers and other stakeholders of the institution to unite to ensure the development of the college

He said during an interactive session with members of the Plateau State House of Assembly Committee on Education that Governor Simon Lalong’s love for education led to the transformation of the institution into a digitally-improved college.

Since his appointment as acting provost in June 2018, Gotan said there had been tremendous developments in the institution.

He said his administration addressed the non-issuance of Students’ ID card, debts, truncated academic activities, restoration of broken down/destroyed properties and buildings as a result of the students’ unrest, inability to access Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETfund) intervention grants, and non-accreditation of courses.

The team also encountered some challenges, which included union/management of teaching practice allowances, backlog of TSA amounting to over N100 million, college security/police outpost.

Gotan said the institution’s degree programme would soon take off, adding that plans were in place to resuscitate the college’s fishpond, poultry, and block industry to boost its internally generated revenue (IGR).

The member representing Quan Pan North and House Chairman, Committee on Education, Eric Dakagoel, expressed delight with the level of work done by the acting provost and his team at the college.