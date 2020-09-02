PSG star Neymar positive for COVID-19

(FILES) In this file photo taken on August 23, 2020 Paris Saint-Germain’s Brazilian forward Neymar cries at the end of the UEFA Champions League final football match the team lost to Bayern Munich at the Luz stadium in Lisbon. – Massive amounts of government emergency funds to fight the pandemic say are being stolen in the world’s second-hardest-hit country, experts say as the rush to respond to COVID-19 is sideswiped by an older, endemic disease: corruption. Brazil has a long history of graft scandals. But even by Brazilian standards, the scope of the accusations is outrageous. Even football superstar Neymar got dragged in. His name and personal data were used to register for the 600-real monthly stimulus payments the federal government is paying poor Brazilians hit hard by lockdown measures. (Photo by David Ramos / POOL / AFP)