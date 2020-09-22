PSG submit Neymar-Alvaro video to league: reports

Marseille’s Spanish defender Alvara Gonzalez argues with Paris Saint-Germain’s Brazilian forward Neymar (L) during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Marseille (OM) at the Parc de Princes stadium in Paris on September 13, 2020. – Neymar said he “acted like a fool” following his red card against Marseille but called on football officials to do more to combat discrimination after accusing Spanish defender Alvaro Gonzalez of racism. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)



Paris Saint-Germain has sent French football authorities a video that some lip-reading experts say confirms Marseille defender Alvaro Gonzalez used a racial slur against Neymar, leading to an on-pitch brawl, Brazilian media reported.

A week after PSG’s 1-0 loss to their arch-rivals ended with Neymar slapping Gonzalez on the back of the head — triggering a melee that ended with five players sent off — Brazil’s Globo Esporte said the Brazilian superstar’s club had submitted a video of the preceding minutes to the league “to attempt to prove that Neymar was the victim of racism.”

Brazilian news site UOL said Monday it had confirmed the information.

Three Brazilian lip-reading experts interviewed by Globo TV Sunday agreed that Gonzalez had called Neymar “mono” — “monkey” in Spanish — just before the brawl, after watching the footage from French broadcaster Telefoot.

However, other lip-reading experts — notably in Gonzalez’s native Spain — have analyzed the same tape and found no evidence the defender used a racial slur.

According to some Spanish media reports, Neymar, in fact, used a homophobic slur against Gonzalez.

The French league, which suspended Neymar for two matches over the incident, has announced a probe into his accusations, which Gonzalez denies.