PTF meets envoys of countries with high rates

From Vincent Ikuomola, Abuja

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has met with ambassadors from countries with high rates of the virus, following gradual reopening of international airspace globally.

The meeting, which was held in Abuja, was part of the preparation for the reopening of the country’s airspace for international flight scheduled for Saturday.

The airspace had been shut to international flight since March 2020, following the global lockdown as part of the measures to contain the spread of the pandemic.

The meeting was aimed at informing the envoys from such countries about the country’s new travel protocols.

Nigeria had earlier announced that it would apply reciprocity policy when the airspace is opened.

This was in response to some countries placing Nigeria among the list of countries to be denied entry.