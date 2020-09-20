Purple Rain Cocktail Recipe

Purple rain cocktail | Photo Supplies for candles

Perfect to give you the lively kick you need, this purple rain cocktail is one that we recommend. You can substitute the vodka in this recipe for club soda if you want a mocktail instead and blueberry syrup to replace Blue Curaçao.

*Recipe serves one.

Ingredients

1 shot (45ml) vodka

2 shots (90ml) lemonade

1/3 shot (15ml) Blue Curaçao

Dash (7ml) of Grenadine

Ice cubes

Purple sugar for rim

Lemon wedge for rim

Lemon slice, to garnish

Method