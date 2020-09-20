Purple Rain Cocktail Recipe

Everything you need to live well
Purple rain cocktail
Perfect to give you the lively kick you need, this purple rain cocktail is one that we recommend. You can substitute the vodka in this recipe for club soda if you want a mocktail instead and blueberry syrup to replace Blue Curaçao.
*Recipe serves one.
Ingredients
- 1 shot (45ml) vodka
- 2 shots (90ml) lemonade
- 1/3 shot (15ml) Blue Curaçao
- Dash (7ml) of Grenadine
- Ice cubes
- Purple sugar for rim
- Lemon wedge for rim
- Lemon slice, to garnish
Method
- Pre-chill ingredients in a freezer to avoid using too much ice.
- Make purple sugar by mixing sugar with a little Blue Curaçao and Grenadine.
- Rim the edge of your glass with a lemon wedge and purple sugar.
- Add ice cubes into a shaking glass.
- Combine vodka, lemonade, blue curaçao and grenadine in the glass.
- Shake properly.
- Strain the mix into the rimmed glass over ice if desired.
- Garnish with a lemon slice.
