Quackery: Kano Govt seals 7 clinics, 4 diagnostic laboratories

By Bashir Bello – Kano

Kano State Government have on Tuesday sealed no fewer than seven clinics and four diagnostic laboratories operated by alleged quacks in various areas of the state.

The facilities were sealed by the Private Health Institution Management Agency (PHIMA) in Gwale, Rogo, Dala and Fagge Local Government Areas, all in the state.

The Executive Secretary of the agency, Dr Usman Tijjani Aliyu, who confirmed the development, said its inspection team carried out the exercise leading to shut down of the facilities for operating below set standard which is dangerous to the health of unsuspecting patients.

According to Aliyu, “the facilities are not registered, they lacked qualified staff and operating in an unhygienic environment.

“Those operating without registration and unhygienic environment would be sanctioned with fines while those among them operating with unqualified staff would be charged to court,”

He warned that all private health institutions operating illegally should desist as measures have already been put in place with proper and effective surveillance to fish out and punish violators.

