Quadri records first German league victory

By Olalekan Okusan

Nigeria Aruna Quadri yesterday inspired TTC RhönSprudel Fulda-Maberzell to 3-2 home win against TTC Bremen in week two of the Table Tennis Bundesliga (TTBL).

It was German international Ruwen Filus that started the campaign for TTC RhönSprudel Fulda-Maberzell against Kazakhstan’s Kirill Gerassimenko but the German failed to start well for the home team as he fell 1-3. But TTC’s youngest player Fan Bo Meng restored hope as ease off Swedish world champion silver medalist Mathias Falck in an amazing 3-1 win.

Thereafter, Quadri wasted no time to dispatch Romanian Hunor Szöcs 3-0 (11-9, 11-9, 11-5) but TTC was pegged after German Filus was beaten by Falck 3-0 in the other match.

In the deciding doubles match, Quadri partnered Meng to dismiss the pair of Szöcs and Marcelo Aguirre3-0 (12-10, 12-10, 11-7) for their first home victory this season.

“I must credit the coach for the victory because nobody expected the line-up we put together today,” an excited Quadri told NationSport.

“But it worked for us because Meng did the impossible with the win over Falck; this is a big win for him and the club because Falck is one of the toughest players in the league.

“Our team is growing in confidence and I believe we can do more; I am very happy that I was able to show them what I am capable of today. I hope we can have more wins like this in subsequent league matches,” he added.