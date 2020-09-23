Quadri targets ranking points for Tokyo Olympics

By Olalekan Okusan

Aruna Quadri will be competing in two of the three tournaments sanctioned by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) in pursuit of ranking points to ensure qualification for Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games.

Quadri is listed for both the ITTF World Cup to be held in China between November 13 and 15 and the promotional World Table Tennis (WTT) event scheduled for Macau between November 25 and 29.

“I am so excited that I have been considered among the top stars that will compete at the maiden WTT in November and this is another avenue for me to gain ranking points to be certain of qualifying for Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games,” Quadri told NationSport.

“There is no doubt that every player is looking forward to the return of international tournaments and these will afford me the chance to improve my world ranking by garnering more points.”

After many months of planning amid COVID-19 pandemic , WTT is ready to put on a show in Macau and provide an opportunity for players, fans, and broadcasters to experience a teaser of what to expect when WTT launches its first annual calendar of events in 2021.

WTT Macau boasts a thrilling, original playing format and will showcase many of the sport’s biggest stars in a brand-new WTT surrounds with an impressive lineup of 16 of the world’s best male and 16 of the world’s best female players invited to set the stage alight.