Queen in cream! Maxima of the Netherlands looks pristine in a neutral blouse

By Monica Greep For Mailonline

Published: 13:40 EDT, 23 September 2020 | Updated: 15:31 EDT, 23 September 2020

Queen Maxima of The Netherlands looked pristine today in cream as she delivered a speech at a UN General Assembly digital conference.

The Dutch monarch, 49, delivered her speech from her office at Royal Palace Huis Ten Bosch in The Hague and donned a neutral but stylish ensemble as she addressed the members.

On-trend Maxima looked effortlessly chic in a cream V-neck blouse featuring a chunky gold chain as she addressed the general assembly from the palace.

Queen Maxima of The Netherlands looked pristine today in cream as she delivered the Keynote speech at the UNGA digital conference

The Dutch monarch, 49, delivered her speech from her office at Royal Palace Huis Ten Bosch in The Hague

The royal wore matching tailored trousers with the blouse and sported no other jewellery with the simple outfit.

She kept her blonde locks loose around her shoulders and opted for a subtle glow on her cheeks paired with a light smokey eyeshadow.

The United Nations General Assembly is one of the six principal organs of the United Nations, and was set to take place in New York City today.

But this year, on the historic 75th anniversary of the United Nations, the event took place online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Stylish Maxima looked effortlessly chic in a cream V-neck blouse featuring a chunky gold chain as she addressed the assembly

The royal wore matching tailored trousers with the blouse and sported no other jewellery with the simple outfit

Queen Maxima spoke about the G7 Partnership for Women’s Digital Financial Inclusion in Africa.

The G7 Partnership for Women’s Digital Financial Inclusion in Africa will support African governments, central banks, and financial institutions in their efforts to build more inclusive, sustainable, and responsible digital financial systems.

The partnership will ensure that 400million more African adults are financially included—nearly 60 per cent of whom are women.

Behind the mother-of-three in her office were pictures of her three daughters Princess Amalia, 16, Princess Alexia, 15, and Princess Ariane, 13

She wore her blonde locks loose around her shoulders and opted for a subtle glow on her cheeks paired with a light smokey eyeshadow

Essential to efforts to expand digital financial inclusion to women in Africa are five pillars that fall into three categories: infrastructure, regulation, and planning.

The royal, who is married to Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, took part in the online general assembly by propping up an iPad in the palace’s office.

Behind the mother-of-three in her office were pictures of her three daughters Princess Amalia, 16, Princess Alexia, 15, and Princess Ariane, 13.