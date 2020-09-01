R. Kelly nearly stabbed with pen in jailhouse attack by inmate with ‘F..k the Feds’ tattooed on face

By Sam Baker For Mailonline

Published: 11:29 EDT, 1 September 2020 | Updated: 11:29 EDT, 1 September 2020

R. Kelly was nearly stabbed by another inmate with the words ‘F**k the Feds’ tattooed on his face and armed with a pen who crept into his Chicago jail cell.

The disgraced music artist had been asleep at the Metropolitan Correctional Center last Wednesday when the inmate, who had ‘F**k the Feds’ tattooed on his face, snuck into his cell.

In a motion filed by Kelly’s attorney, Steven Greenberg, asking to have his client released on bail, it is also claimed that the other inmate ‘repeatedly’ stomped on his client’s head, Page Six reports.

R. Kelly (pictured) was nearly stabbed by another inmate with the words ‘F**k the Feds’ tattooed on his face and allegedly armed with a pen who crept into his Chicago jail cell

Greenberg also alleged that the inmate had ‘an ink pen with him that he was going to use to stab Mr. Kelly’ but that other inmates were able to grab the attacker before he could use the knife.

The motion also said: ‘This is an inmate that never should have been anywhere near Mr. Kelly, an individual who is charged with the most violent of crimes, and one who plainly has no respect for the rules, he has the phrase ‘Fu** The Feds’ tattooed on his face.’

Kelly’s attorney said that his client stays in his cell most of the time but the disgraced rapper was placed in solitary confinement after the attack.

It is not known whether R. Kelly is still in confinement.

The attacker is alleged to have been upset because of recent prison lockdowns caused by protests supporting R. Kelly outside of the jail.

Kelly’s attorney said that his client stays in his cell most of the time but the disgraced rapper was placed in solitary confinement after the attack at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, Chicago (pictured)

However, Greenberg wrote that half a dozen peaceful pro-R. Kelly protests have taken place outside of the jail and yet the prison only chose to lockdown when these were being carried out and not when other violent protests were taking place.

The Grammy Award-winning musician was jailed in July for a series of sex abuse charges, all of which he has denied.

Kelly’s lawyers have repeatedly asked for him to be released on bail while he awaits trial for a series of state and federal sex charges but all have so far been rejected.

However, Greenberg argues now that circumstances have changed given the recent attack on his client.

The government and the judge presiding over the case are yet to file responses to the motion.