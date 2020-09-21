Rainstorm damages INEC office roof in Kwara

Heavy rainstorm on Saturday night in Ilorin, Kwara, wreaked havoc as it blew off the roofs of some buildings at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Ilorin.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a torrential rainfall on Saturday night accompanied by heavy wind storm damaged many buildings and electric poles in the state capital and other towns in the state.

INEC Head of General Administration and Procurement (GAP), Mr Friday Patrick, who conducted NAN correspondent round the affected buildings and offices within the complex, said buildings affected included the Collation center.

Others are the ICT centre, and the carport, which had their roofs blown off and the ceiling damaged, even as a one of the vehicles under the carport was damaged.

Also damaged during the rainstorm were roofs of some offices including that of the Administrative Secretary, Electoral Operations (OPS) office and the conference room.

Patrick said he came to the office on Sunday to discover that the rainstorm had damaged offices and buildings in the complex.

He said that the report of the damages had been made to the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Malam Garba Attahiru-Madami, to intimate him of the havoc the storm had caused

According to him, officials of the commission had to evacuate all the laptop computers from ICT to a safe room.

He said that the commission was yet to ascertain the level of damage to the computers because rain fell on all of them.

Speaking with NAN in his office, the REC, Attahiru-Madami described the incident as a natural disaster that is above human control.

He, therefore, appealed to the national headquarters of INEC to come to the aid of Ilorin office and fix the damaged roofs and ceiling so as to prevent damage to furniture and equipment in the offices.

Attahiru-Madami said he had notified the head office through the Commissioner in charge of Works and Estate in INEC.

He expressed his confidence and optimism that INEC headquarters would respond in earnest.

Vanguard News Nigeria