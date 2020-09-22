Rapper Tay Way Killed After Sharing His Location On Social Media

American rapper Tay Way was shot dead in Richmond, California last week minutes after he shared his location on social media.

Tay Way, 29, whose birth name is Lamonta Butcher was walking down a street in Richmond Friday noon when the shooter or shooters opened fired from a moving car, two other people were injured in the shooting.

He had just posted a video of himself standing outside of a liquor store on 4th Street and Macdonald Avenue and was shot just minutes later, the East Bay Times reported.

Tay Way | Image: Instagram/little_tayway

The rapper added the lyrics, “Been so long we still out here bruh, you feel me? Same hood, same turf,” as he panned the camera across the intersection. The video did not show street signs, but the building has a distinct red and light yellow paint job that makes it easily identifiable.

“He was a good man,” said Kiana, a childhood friend of Butcher’s told East Bay Times. “Just because his music portrayed him different, he was [good], he watched the kids and everything, like, he was really so sweet.”

According to The Sun Uk, Richmond police confirmed that “the investigation is still on going and the current condition of the victims are, one deceased, and two treated for injuries in stable condition.”

In February, rapper Pop Smoke, aka Bashar Barakah Jackson, was shot and killed in a Hollywood Hills home invasion after posting a package that showed his address.

Read More:



Pop Smoke’s Social Media Posts Led Killers To His LA Home