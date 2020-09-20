Real estate firm to tackle housing deficit, promotes Diaspora scheme

Stock photo.

By Moses Nosike

In a move to ensure that every Nigerian, particularly the low-income earners own a property, Gasvine Properties Limited, recently introduced what it described as flexible land acquisition and housing scheme with payment spread between one and four years.

Speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony of one of its estates— Dream Land Estate— in Apeasin Ijoko community, Mowe, Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State, Managing Director, Gasvine Properties Limited, ESV Godwin Oziele, described housing as a basic need of life, but lamented that the poor masses were neglected when government was planning for housing in Nigeria.

To bridge what he described as a yawning gap between the rich and poor in the area of owning property, he said: “For an average person, having N5 million, N10 million, or N20 million to own property is always difficult.

“So, we have introduced a flexible payment scheme that will make it easy for an average person like an Okada rider to pay as low as N1,000 every day, for a period of four years, to acquire land in any of our estates in Lagos, Delta and Imo states.”

Oziele disclosed that the ground breaking would be followed by the construction of an housing estate in the expanse of land, which would include a Diaspora scheme, with a view to wooing Nigerians in the Diaspora home.

He said: “You know that every Nigerian, especially those abroad, need quality. We are transforming this place into a city. We are bringing what people never imagined could come here.

“We are going to have a garden, swimming pool, drainages, electricity, children play ground and hospital.

“We are going to have a Diaspora scheme. That is, we will be having a location only for those abroad, where Nigerians who are not in the country will come and still have a taste of overseas.

“For those in the United States, we are going to have US pattern of building. For those in the United Kingdom, we are going to have UK designs.

“There will also be similar patterns for those in Dubai and in other parts of the globe, so that those abroad won’t lose anything when they come here.”

He explained that while part of the expanse of land would have houses built for sale by the company, those who bought would be allowed to build any structure they intend to, clarifying that the company would not give any prototyped building.

He was, however, quick to add that the company would ensure that those building by themselves would follow its standard.

“We have a plan for every of our estate. Even if you are buying to build yourself, you must adhere to our standard because we want to deliver standard.

“That means we are going to approve the drawings and supervise the building process for those who intend to build on their own.

“We don’t want to have a prototype because we realise life is flexible and a lot of people have their own taste when it comes to housing.

“Though we would allow them to build what they want, but their designs will go through approval and when they are building, we will supervise the process to ensure they are up to standard.

“We will also supervise the building materials because anything that happens within the estate, will involve us. We will ensure quality is delivered at all point in time, so as to avoid incident of building collapse.”

He stated that the location of Dream Land Estate in the community would not only bring development there, but would also create job opportunity for over 150 youths, noting that necessary security apparatus would be put in place to checkmate acts of criminality when completed.

