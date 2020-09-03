Reason Why Couples Get Stuck Together During Sex

Yesterday, The Street Journal reported about an incident in Ogun state where a married woman having an extra-marital affair got stuck with her partner while having sex. Many attributed it to “Magun” – traditional charm used mainly by husbands to trap wives suspected to be cheating.

However, several studies have shown that this situation happens frequently than normal, and medical experts have attributed it to ‘penis captivus’.

While many believe it is a myth, others say it is a rare medical condition.

Dr John Dean, a senior UK-based sexual physician, describes this as a rare phenomenon that doctors sometimes call “penis captivus” (captive penis).

“When the penis is in the vagina it becomes increasingly engorged,” he says, giving his hypothesis of what causes the problem.

“The muscles of the woman’s pelvic floor contract rhythmically at orgasm. While those muscles contract the penis becomes stuck and further engorged.”

Finally, the vaginal muscles relax, the blood flows out of the penis and the man can withdraw.

Many dog owners have seen their pets getting stuck during copulation, which breeders refer to as a “tie”. However, there are distinct anatomical reasons for this, according to Peggy Root, an expert in animal reproduction at the University of Minnesota. A dog’s penis has a compartment which fills with blood after intercourse has begun, effectively locking the male in place.

Dr Dean says that several of his patients have discussed with him their experience of getting stuck over the years, more out of curiosity than because it was a major problem. He draws a distinction between penis captivus and the more common and serious condition of vaginismus, in which a woman’s vaginal muscles contract involuntarily, preventing intercourse.

History of penis captivus according to a 1935 and 1979 publication

In 1372, Geoffrey de La Tour-Landry related how a voluptuary named Pers Lenard “delt fleshely with a woman” on top of an altar of a church, and God “tyed hem faste togedre dat night”. The following day the whole town saw the couple still entwined “fast like a dogge and biche togedre”. Finally, prayers were spoken and the couple’s prolonged intercourse came to an end (although they were obliged to return to the church on three Sundays, strip naked and beat themselves in front of the congregation).

Captivus features in several other medieval myths and stories, which F Kraupl Taylor, the author of the 1979 review, believes may bear “only a tenuous connection with the actual facts”.

Dr Dean, however, expressed scepticism about an account from 1931 about an event in Warsaw in the 1920s, which ended with a double suicide. This time, penis captivus afflicted lovers trysting in a garden after closing time, and the couple were only separated when the woman was put under anaesthetic. But the real tragedy came after journalists – “in their greed for sensational facts” – published the story. “The next day two revolver shots put an end to the mental sufferings of the two lovers,” the story goes.

In his 1908 book The Sexual Life of our Time, Iwan Bloch recounted another case of penis captivus following on from a furtive meeting, this time in a quiet corner of the docks in Bremen, Germany. The woman underwent an “involuntary spasm”, the man – a dock labourer – became trapped, and a great crowd gathered to watch. Eventually, the couple were carted off to a hospital, chloroform was administered to the woman and they were freed.

In a 1933 manual of gynaecology, the author Walter Stoeckel speculated that penis captivus only affected couples engaged in illicit sex, the fear of detection presumably contributing to the force of the woman’s muscular spasm.

This opinion is no longer held by experts, but the narrative of a clandestine meeting followed by public humiliation continues. Recent media reports of penis captivus – in Kenya, Malawi, Zimbabwe and the Philippines – all concern adulterous couples.

But there are several accounts of penis captivus taking place within a marriage, including two unsensational case studies from 19th Century German gynaecologists.

Perhaps the best-verified example of the phenomenon also occurred during marriage. After the Kraupl Taylor review was published, the British Medical Journal received a letter from Dr Brendan Musgrave, recalling an incident in 1947, from his days as a house doctor at the Royal Isle of Wight County Hospital. “I can distinctly remember the ambulance drawing up and two young people, a honeymoon couple I believe, being carried on a single stretcher into the casualty department,” he wrote. This account was corroborated by another doctor who had been on duty at the time.

Dr John Dean says that he can’t explain this “very unusual” story, since people experiencing captivus generally have trouble disengaging for only a few seconds.

But he adds: “If you’re in that position, that probably feels like an eternity.”

The Street Journal/BBC

