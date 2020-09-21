Regina Askia urges Alexx Ekubo to marry

..as he gets Chieftaincy title

By Benjamin Njoku

Former Nigerian beauty queen and actress, who’s currently based in the United States, Regina Askia has urged handsome actor, Alexx Ekubo to get married having become a titleholder.

Askia’s advice was coming days after the actor was installed as Ikuku Of Amumara Town, in Mbaise, Imo State. In an Instagram post, the former beauty queen wrote, “Congratulations. Chief Alexx Ekubo!! You have done well. But a Chief must have a Lolo! My Son! Where is your Lolo?”

Ekubo had taken to his Instagram page to share a picture of his installation as Ikuku Of Amumara Town, in Mbaise. The event took place at the just concluded Iri-Ji (New Yam Festival) in the state. He was given the title by Eze Umara 3 of Amumara Town.

Captioning the visuals on his timeline, the actors wrote: “Allow me to Re-introduce myself, I Alexx Ekubo of Arochukwu, Abia State have just been coronated IKUKU of Amumara Town, Mbaise. Imo State. At the just-concluded Iri-Ji (New Yam Festival).

“Coronation by Eze Umara 3 of Amumara Town, Mbaise kingdom. Imo State.”

“Special thanks to High Chief Nwachinemere 1 of Mbaise, @vintagedeluxeinteriors for welcoming me & honoring me in his home town among his kindred. I Love you forever & ever Obara’m.” “Pls moving forward, when you see me address me as a Chief , it’s official Kuku is not an ” a nickname.” Alexx Ekubo is one of the promising actors in the Nigerian movie industry.

Vanguard