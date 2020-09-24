9 Nabbed for Alleged Robbery and Kidnapping in Kano

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kano on Wednesday ordered that nine men be remanded in a correctional centre over alleged armed robbery and kidnapping.

The police charged Umar Abubakar,35;Sani Lawan,30; Hassan Umar,30; Abdulhadi Falalu,25; Yahuza Ibrahim,28; Nasiru Tukur,24; Sani Abdulsalam,34; Lawan Shehu,30, and Ibrahim Sani, 23, with four counts of criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, illegal possession of Firearms and kidnapping.

Chief Magistrate, Muhammad Jibrin, ordered the remand of the defendants, pending legal advice from the Kano State Director of Public Prosecution.

He adjourned the matter until Sept. 30, for further mention.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Insp. Pogu Lale told the court that the defendants committed the offence on July 10 at the Kwanan Dangora Local Government Area of Kano.

Lale alleged that at about 1 a.m, the defendants criminally and six others, at large, armed themselves with guns, cutlasses, sticks and attacked the residence of the complainant, Abdulhadi Ahmed of Kwanan Dangora.

He alleged that the defendants robbed Ahmed of N400,000 and a Peugeot with registration number AE 317 FV , worth N1.6 million at a gun point.

Lale also alleged that the defendants kidnapped Ahmed, held him hostage and collected N1 million ransom before he was released.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 97, 1(1)(a) of Firearms, 3(1) of Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act and Section 273 of the Penal Code Law.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

