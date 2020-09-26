Daily News

Rema, Fireboy to perform at BBNaija finale

By Gbenga Bada

Music stars, Rema and Fireboy, have been billed to perform at the finale of the BBNaija Lockdown on Sunday, September 27.

The organizers of the show announced that Rema and Fireboy will be serenading viewers, fans and ex-housemates as well as the finalists at the finale of the fifth edition of BBNaija.

Rema and Fireboy will be joined by popular illusionist, Babs Cadini, who will be performing some of his famous tricks on the finale stage.

Also expected to thrill viewers, fans, ex-housemates and finalists as well is dance group, Imagneto Dance Company.

Praiz, DJ Neptune and Alternate Sound are expected to thrill Housemates and fans at the last Saturday Night party.

