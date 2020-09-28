Rema Rants On Twitter, Addresses Critics And Music Style

Rema

Barely minutes after announcing his 100 million streams milestone Audiomack, Rema went on a rage Kanye West style on his Twitter page.

In the emotional outpour, the 20-year-old singer-songwriter touched a number of issues from critics, management, the girl who rejected him, his first engineer who ran away, ‘Iron Man’ and producer, Ozedikus.

Born Divine Ikubor, Rema gained prominence with the song “Iron Man” which was featured on former US president Barack Obama’s 2019 summer playlist just barely five months after signing a record deal.

“Ni**as don’t wanna see a kid win, they feel I got it too easy,” he tweeted. “I shower with my sweat, we go off on this side like the days in BENIN it got nun to do with my deal, come and sign these papers without a hustler spirit, you gone lose! Management gone change my password now lol.

“I climbed this cliff with bunch of rejected beats. Some niggas hate me because of that. When we in the same room together don’t label me proud or rude because I don’t smile, talk or laugh to your jokes.”

Elsewhere, he addressed critics of his music style: “Niggas label my music rubbish because I infuse my Edo language. Because I didn’t follow the usual guidelines to music, because I hacked Afrobeats with God given melodies, they called it ‘Indian’ because they DO NOT UNDERSTAND ME. I’m not of this world, know this now!”

Rema thanked Obama for “seeing what I saw in Ironman” adding that a lot of people “couldn’t”. He revealed that he was 18 years old when he made the song whose beat has “6 sounds.” Rema bragged that he will give “that simple beat” to half of the industry and he wouldn’t get a record “as strong as IRONMAN”.

“Ni**as feel I’m disrespectful, they want me to alert them before I drop,” Rema tweeted. Adding that he had made millions before the fame. “Let no man feel this money changing me.”

The “Dumebi” singer was discovered by Don Jazzy’s biological brother, D’Prince, who told him he was the “chosen one”.

“I told D’prince sir I’m making money where I’m at I think I’m good. D’prince said to me stop what you’re doing and come to me boy ‘you’re the chosen one’, this music shit is gonna pay if you trust me!

“I done did Melodies that never existed in this world, go listen to my records. I swear them engineers thought I was crazy when I say turn off the auto tune.”

He took a shot at an unnamed girl who had rejected him before he became famous: “To the girl who rejected me before this fame, I’m eating the royalties off this pain. (WHY)”

“Ozedikus took risks for me, he was under a management with guidelines. He sneaked beats to me so I could record when my first engineer left me because we couldn’t pay him at the time. All the beats Ozedikus sneaked are now HITS.”

Rema also revealed he stole a laptop from someone named Eric in 2017. “Eric, Sorry I stole your Laptop in 2017, I know you were trying to help me. My Mom had a child on the way, I was the only man in my family. They made fun of her because she got pregnant, I wanted to prove them wrong bro, I had to do it.”

The “Iron Man” singer also spoke about losing his brother, saying people only love him because he has something to offer: “When my late brother did house parties y’all came, when he died only 2 friends stood beside his death bed. That’s why I’m not comfortable around people, they love me because I have something to offer, You know yourselves don’t let me catch you!!!”