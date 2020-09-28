Rema sets social media on fire with ‘deep’ messages

Rema

Victor Ogunyinka

Have you seen Rema’s tweet? Some are saying his Twitter handle has been hacked, but I doubt it, He drops a banger every time with ease.

Social media was awash by random tweets about things that are not easy to connect. He said them anyway and for about five hours (from time of publication) he has touched on everything government to life experience, music and he reserved a shoutout for former United States President Barack Obama and recently re-elected Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki and other kinds of stuff.

Those tweets have generated over 82 thousand reactions. Just see for yourself below.

“Niggas don’t wanna see a kid win, they feel I got it too easy. I shower with my sweat, we go off on this side like the days in BENIN it got nun to do with my deal, come and sign these papers without a hustler spirit, you gone lose! Management gone chang my password now lol.

“I climbed this cliff with a bunch of rejected beats. Some niggas hate me because of that.

“When we in the same room together don’t label me proud or rude because I don’t smile, talk or laugh to your jokes.

“I protect my spirit and my flesh, whatever scar I die with my reborn shall possess.

“Thank you OBAMA for seeing what I saw in Ironman, lot of niggas couldn’t. I was 18 when I made that song, the beat got 6 sounds. I’ll give that simple beat to half the game and I won’t get a record as strong as IRONMAN.

“Niggas feel I’m disrespectful, they want me to alert them before I drop.

“I done made millions before this fame, let no man feel this money changing me.

“I told D’prince sir I’m making money where I’m at I think I’m good. D’prince said to me stop what you’re doing and come to me boy “you’re the chosen one”, this music shit is gonna pay if you trust me!

“I done did Melodies that never existed in this world, go listen to my records. I swear them engineers thought I was crazy when I say turn off the autotune.

“To the girl who rejected me before this fame, I’m eating the royalties of this pain. (WHY)

“Ozedikus took risks for me, he was under management with guidelines. He sneaked beats to me so I could record when my first engineer left me because we couldn’t pay him at the time. All the beats Ozedikus sneaked are now HITS.

“Eric, Sorry I stole your Laptop in 2017, I know you were trying to help me. My Mom had a child on the way, I was the only man in my family. They made fun of her because she got pregnant, I wanted to prove them wrong bro, I had to do it.

“When my late brother did house parties y’all came when he died only 2 friends stood beside his death bed. That’s why I’m not comfortable around people, they love me because I have something to offer, You know yourselves don’t let me catch you!!!

“Dear new generation artists, let’s be friends genuinely, don’t let these people forcefully make us friends just to prove healthy competition and make us enemies for their own entertainment. I swear I love y’all.

“Stop trying to change my password!!!

“I’m not excited to be here, I’m SUPPOSE to be here. The game handpicked me that’s why I said “ANOTHER BAGER”!!! on my first track.

“Mom doesn’t need my money, she just wanna be happy. She said invest so your children don’t suffer as you did.

“Niggas label my music rubbish because I infuse my Edo language. Because I didn’t follow the usual guidelines to music, because I hacked Afrobeats with God-given melodies, they called it ‘Indian’ because they DO NOT UNDERSTAND ME. I’m not of this world, know this now!

“My first show was 6 zeros, the second month of my arrival into the game, ask the INDUSTRY. I performed with a mask on, because I came into the game with an unannounced EP like the thief in the NIGHT. Bet some of y’all niggas thought it was for fashion. Pathetic.

“Promoters, I have visions for all y’all shows but sometimes y’all limit me. It’s not really about the cash, You don’t let me bring my vision to life even when I wanna pay for it, talking bout ‘your stage is not strong’ my generation wanna RAVE!!! start building STRONGER STAGES.

“I bet y’all don’t know that the Nigerian government signed a new Law enabling the police to arrest and search your phones without a warrant. THE TWITTER TRENDS ARE NOT ENOUGH, MY GENERATION WAKE UP!!!

“You no fit kill who don die before.

“My teddy bear is my best friend, he doesn’t talk, so he can’t judge me. Humans judge people, I don’t like humans, sometimes.

“Ravers they trying to deactivate my acc. Fight for me while I’m away, love y’all.

“Gov.Obaseki, Governor of Edo state. Your victory party was the last place I performed as an upcoming artist, After you won the election 4 years ago. This is 4 years later, you won the election again and I’m a star now. You’re the only one that can call me back HOME.

“PDP y’all need to explain what happened to my Father in that Hotel room. Justice Ikubor’s son has risen.

“I saw the bag of money, 2008. Life was rough when I lost him. When I come to Benin, I’m gonna visit the houses of the names I still remember, peacefully.

“Y’all deleting my tweets. Okay!,” Rema tweeted.

It still remains to be seen the reason behind these tweets, but until then, you can help yourself to the comment section, it is a handful.

