Reps Minority Leader, Elumelu Congratulates Obaseki On Election Victory

A file photo of Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki.

The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu has congratulated Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki on his election victory.

Elumelu, who described Obaseki’s re-election as well-deserving, attributed the governor’s success to his sterling performance in developing the state and empowering the people during his first tenure.

The lawmaker also praised the people of the state for the courage they exhibited in coming out en masse not only to vote but also to protect their votes and monitor the process to the end.

He applauded the Chairman of the South-South PDP Governors Forum, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State for the leadership role he played towards the success of the election.

Elumelu also commended the chairman of the PDP National Campaign Council and Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, and other PDP governors, National Assembly Caucus, leaders and members for their roles in upholding a free, fair and credible electoral process in Edo.

The minority leader asked Obaseki to continue providing good governance for the people of the state.