Republicans and Nancy Pelosi HAVE agreed to fund the government through the election

By Nikki Schwab, Senior U.s. Political Reporter For Dailymail.com

Published: 12:45 EDT, 6 September 2020 | Updated: 12:57 EDT, 6 September 2020

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Sunday that Republicans and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have agreed to pass a bill that would keep the government funded until after the election.

But the two sides still can’t come to an agreement about additional stimulus funds to help Americans reeling from the coronavirus crisis.

‘Well, the good news, Bret, is the speaker and I have agreed, we don’t want to see a government shutdown. So we’ve agreed that we are going to do a clean [continuing resolution.] We’ll do this separately from the CARES Act negotiations,’ Mnuchin told Fox News’ Bret Baier on ‘Fox News Sunday.’

Treasurey Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on ‘Fox News Sunday’ that Republicans and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have a deal and will fund the government through early December, avoiding a shutdown for now

Republicans have been hitting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (pictured) for not willing to negotiate on a new coronavirus relief package, something the two side still haven’t worked out

Mnuchin said that while not all the details have been hammered out he expected the bill would fund the government until early December.

‘So, for now, the most important thing is to make sure at the end of the month, we don’t shut down the government and we get something past the election,’ Mnuchin said.

For weeks, talks on Capitol Hill have stalled, as the Trump White House has tried to cast Pelosi as unwilling to negotiate.

This week, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany played video of Pelosi’s infamous salon visit on loop, as she said, ‘Two briefings ago I asked: “Where is Nancy Pelosi?” Today, I can announce we have found Nancy Pelosi.’

‘Nancy Pelosi was not in the halls of Congress when I asked where she was,’ McEnany said. ‘She was not working in good faith to make a deal for the American people.’

McEnany blamed Pelosi for holding up $1.3 trillion in coronaviris relief.

‘While getting special access to the very kind of small business that this money would support, businesses like this hair salon,’ the press secretary said.

Mnuchin said Sunday it was the price tag for the next coronavirus relief package that Republicans and Democrats can’t settle on.

‘The speaker has refused to sit down and negotiate unless we agree to something like a two and a half trillion dollar deal in advance,’ he said.

Mnuchin suggested that amount of money wasn’t needed because Congress had already put $3 trillion into the economy.

‘We’ve now reopened the economy,’ Mnuchin said. ‘Let’s do a more targeted bill now. If we need to do more in 30 days we’ll continue to do more. But let’s not hold up the American workers and American businesses that need more support.’

Mnuchin defended Trump against claims in an Atlatnic article that he belittled American war dead and troops.

‘This president supports the military in an unbelievable way,’ Mnuchin said. ‘He’s created more funding to rebuild the military. That was one of the things he campaigned on and he delivered.’

Mnuchin said he’d been alongside the president at Arlington Cemetary and the Pentgon on the 9/11 annivesrary.

‘The president respsects and supports the U.S. military,’ Mnuchin said.