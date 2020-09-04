Resident doctors again threaten strike over COVID-19 hazard allowance, others

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has, again, threatened to embark on a nationwide strike starting from Monday, September 7 over non- implementation of residency funding, COVID-19 allowance, hazard allowance, as well as outstanding salary shortfall of 2014, 2015 and 2016.

In a statement yesterday in Abuja by its President, Dr. Aliyu Sokomba, NARD observed that the strike would commence after the 21-day ultimatum given to the Federal Government elapsed on August 17.

He said the association’s National Executive Committee (NEC), after its meeting, resolved to proceed on indefinite nationwide strike from Monday, September 7 by 8:00am until some conditions are met.

Sokomba listed the conditions as immediate payment of the Medical Residency Training funding to all her members, as approved in the revised 2020 budget; provision of genuine Group Life Insurance and death in service benefits for all health workers; payment of the outstanding April/May and June COVID-19 inducement allowance to all health workers; determination of the revised hazard allowance for all health workers, as agreed in previous meetings with relevant stakeholders and immediate payment of the salary shortfalls of 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Other include that doctors working under the various tertiary health institutions to be placed on appropriate salary grade level and universal implementation of the Medical Residency Training Act of 2017 in all state tertiary health institutions; payment of all arrears owed its members in federal and states tertiary health institutions, arising from the consequential adjustment of the national minimum wage.

