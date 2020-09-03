Restriction on hotels, bars, nightclubs not lifted, Lagos warns

The Lagos State government has said it has not lifted the restrictions on the opening of bars, restaurants, night clubs, lounges and cinemas, despite relaxation of the curfew to four hours (12.00 a.m to 4.00 a.m) by the Presidential Task Force.

This was disclosed in a statement on Thursday night by Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, who stated that: “All owners of hospitality establishments are warned to restrict their operations to 50 per cent of their occupancy rate as directed by Mr. Governor, in addition to observing the guidelines on physical distancing, use of face masks, temperature checks and washing of hands with soap and running water or using of hand sanitisers.

“Events centre operators are also to ensure that participants at any event in their premises do not exceed 50 per cent capacity of the design of their halls while strict compliance with the two-metre spacing between seats must be strictly enforced.

“The monitoring and compliance teams from the Lagos State Special Task Force will step-up enforcement to ensure that entertainment and event centres do not violate COVID-19 regulations. Non-compliance with the guidelines on COVID-19 will attract maximum sanctions in accordance with the law,” the statement further warned.

