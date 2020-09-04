Retired Nigeria police officers to benefit from health insurance scheme

All retired police officers, alongside their spouses, are to henceforth have access to the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), following approval by the federal government.

This was made known in a statement issued on Thursday by the force public relations officer, Frank Mba, adding that the Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, has directed the nationwide registration and capturing of all retired police officers from September 7 to September 23, 2020.

‘Following the approval of the Federal Government of Nigeria for the enrolment of retired police officers on the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), the Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, has directed the nationwide registration and capturing of all retired police officers with effect from 7th September to 23rd September, 2020;, the statement emphasised.

“With this development, all retired police officers, irrespective of their rank on retirement, along with a spouse, will have full access to all NHIS services and benefits covered by the Police Health Organization (Police Maintenance -HMO) Code-073,” Mba said.

The statement added that the exercise, which will be in three batches, will take place at the various police area commands in the country, stating that all retired police officers are therefore required to visit any police area command close to them.

The retirees are to appear with the following basic requirements: national identity number, letter of retirement, and retiree’s I.D Card.

The nationwide registration/capturing exercise is scheduled as follows:

Date: Monday, 7th September, 2020 – Wednesday, 9th September, 2020

– North-West States (Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto, and Zamfara)

– North-East States (Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe)

– North-Central States “B” (FCT and Nasarawa)

Date: Monday, 14th September, 2020 – Wednesday, 16th September, 2020

– South-West States (Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Oyo)

– North-Central States “A” (Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Niger and Plateau)

Date: Monday, 21st September, 2020 – Wednesday, 23rd September, 2020

– South-South States (Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Edo, Delta, Rivers and Bayelsa)

– South-East States (Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo)

The Inspector General of Police also expressed appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for extending the National Health Insurance Scheme to retired police officers.

He noted that the development will help address the age-long quest for affordable healthcare services for police retirees and enjoins the senior citizens to take optimum advantage of the scheme.