Reunited at last! Toddler, 2, is so excited to see her father that she tumbles over while running to meet him after a tough day at nursery
- Kylie Kruger, two, was filmed running towards her father after a day at school
- The toddler slipped up halfway along the corridor and fell to the ground
- Picking herself up she was reunited with her father Andrew and sister Kamryn
A toddler has been filmed running excitedly towards her father and sister after a day at school.
Kylie Kruger, two, was in such a hurry to be reunited with her father Andrew, 36, and sister Kamryn, nine, she fell over in the hallway of her school in Porter, Texas.
Mr Kruger took out a camera to record the moment Kylie started running down a corridor towards him with a large grin on her face.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions Kamryn and Mr Kruger had to wait at the exit for Kylie to leave the classroom and come to them.
Mr Kruger said: ‘This is a daily occurrence for Kylie.’
Footage showed Kylie running down an extremely long corridor towards her father and sister.
As she reached her family Kylie threw her arms into the air to embrace her father’s legs. The clip ends with Kylie lovingly hugging her father
She got carried away and tumbled to the ground, as her father and sister giggled. Mr Kruger can be heard saying ‘you’re okay’ to his daughter as she pulled herself back on her feet.
As she reached her family Kylie threw her arms into the air to embrace her father’s legs. The clip ends with Kylie lovingly hugging her father.
