Rev. Fr. Joachim sets fresh agenda for Tiger Golf Club

Though his leadership is tenured, Revd. Fr. Akee Joachim has approached the task of leading Tiger Golf Club, Ojoo, Ibadan with all the zeal usually exhibited by owners that want to make their property one of the best in their vicinity.

The new captain of the club located inside the Second Division of the Nigeria Army, Odogbo Barracks, Ojoo, has taken his assignment with such aplomb that members are beginning to congratulate themselves for choosing him as their captain.

Revd. Fr. Joachim has highlighted membership drive, course maintenance, financial discipline and competitions as his four cardinal programmes towards improving the standard of the club.







The Revd. Father, who said he identified the four key areas after much evaluation and strategy sessions on ways to improve the Tiger Golf Club, commended the outgoing committee for managing the club’s finances wonderfully and putting sustainable infrastructure in place. He pledged to continue in this direction by ensuring receipts are issued for all payments made to the club, employing accounts clerks for this purpose and also ensuring that 20 per cent of all sponsorship and entry fees are saved in the club’s fixed deposit account.







He also pledged to focus on bringing in quality membership, adding, “We’ll go out for those who will add more value to the club. You will agree with me that the club lacks much in this aspect, as many people out there are yet to know the benefits one can derive from this game.

“The quality of members usually determine the atmosphere of the club and so, we will review the criteria for the admittance of new members.”







On course maintenance, Fr. Joachim described the love of the game as what draws all golfers to the club, adding, “I have played on many courses across the globe and I want to add that exposure and experience to bear in the maintenance and management of our course.

“I will ensure members enjoy the course during my tenure by putting in place necessary facilities to keep it in good shape. Training of our course staff will be a major priority of my administration in view of the sensitive equipment we use for maintenance.”

Revd. FR. Joachim also revealed his plan to reach out and encourage new sponsors and corporate bodies in partnering the club to keep the course and club house busy all year round, adding that he would introduce novelty competitions to encourage mass participation of members and golfers from other clubs.







“We will encourage inter-club match plays and affiliation with other golf clubs, just as we shall also sustain and improve on our major annual tournaments,” the captain said.