RINOTECH Group lauds Uzodinma on transportation for civil servants

Governor Hope Uzodinma

By Innocent Anaba

OWERRI—An automobile company, RINOTECH Group of Company has praised Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, describing him as an excellent visionary leader over his calculated steps to provide quality serviceable means of transportation for civil servants in the state.

Speaking to journalists in Owerri, the Managing Director of the group, Prince Innocent Anaele, expressed gladness for the transformation blueprint of the governor to address the civil service problems in the state.

He said: “It is a surprising outing, which will allow people to know the stuff he is made of and turn away from their misinformed perception and understand that the governor is for the development of the state.

“It’s also a step in the right direction towards ameliorating the plight of the people of the state.”

Delivering vehicles to civil servants and some of the governor’s aides to enable them to offer their best in service delivery, he said, was a proof of shared prosperity programme promises of the governor to the state.

Meanwhile, RINOTECH Facilities Nig. Ltd., dealer of automobile vehicles that supplied over 30 county seater buses presented to the civil servants by the governor said he is convinced to support and promote the government slogan’s shared prosperity as an administrative process to take the state to a greater height.

Also, hundreds of ambulance town service and quick service response vehicles for health services delivery were distributed across the state.

The company emphasised that such golden achievement intensified the state Internally Generated Revenue, IGR’s continued boost for the development of the state.

