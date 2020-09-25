Risk of people travelling from Donegal to drink in Derry bars, says Scally

Public health expert Dr Gabriel Scally said that it was “beyond sensible but essential” to have “seamless” Covid-19 measures in Donegal and Derry to avoid travel between the two counties.

He warned of the risk of people in Donegal, where indoor drinking in pubs has now been closed under the new restrictions on the country, travelling across the Border to drink indoors in bars in Northern Ireland, particularly as the evenings become colder.

“If it looks like there is an unevenness of measures between the two places, particularly in terms of retail or hospitality industries, that would be extremely detrimental,” said Dr Scally.

The “distinctive situation” in the Border region with the movement of people between Donegal and Derry “reinforces the need for harmonisation for measures” north and south, he said.

The chief medical officers in the Republic and Northern Ireland will meet by video link on Friday to draw up a co-ordinated approach to reduce travel between Donegal and Derry.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has spoken with the North’s First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill about the need for a “pragmatic and practical” policy designed to reduce travel north and south except for work, education or essential reasons.

People across the Border from Co Donegal were urged on Thursday to use their “civil an moral conscience” if considering visiting the county.

Insp David Durkin, who is in charge of the emergency planning for the local force, said gardaí could not stop people from coming into the county from neighbouring Derry and Tyrone. He did not see a situation whereby gardaí would set up checkpoints along the Border, such as happened during the start of the national lockdown in March.

“We will be saying to people not to travel unless it is absolutely necessary and you have to. We would also be appealing to people across the Border to use their moral and civic conscience if considering travelling to Donegal, and again not to travel unless absolutely necessary.”

One of the most challenging aspects of the lockdown in Donegal will be its daily interactions, with many thousands of people working and going to school between both areas.