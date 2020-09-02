Rivers APC disowns anti-Wike statement 

Mike Odiegwu, Port Harcourt

ALL Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has disowned a statement against Governor Nyesom Wike, allegedly credited to Ogbonna Nwuke.

Caretaker Committee Chairman Igo Aguma, in a statement by his media aide, Livingstone Wechie, said the statement ‘Halting the Invasion of the Judiciary by Governor Wike’ did not originate from the party.

Aguma said Nwuke had never been the party’s spokesman and was never authorised to speak for it.

He insisted the statement was Nwuke’s opinion and those of his paymasters.

The statement reads: “It is an age-long tradition in Rivers wherein successive administrations from 1999 till date have given logistics support to the judiciary to enhance the delivery and dispensation of justice.

“The judicial environment in terms of infrastructure and other human resources have become an object of envy because of the commitment of the various administrations to always support the only hope of the common man.

“The APC is not anti-judiciary as Ogbonna Nwuke and his known sponsors seek to portray it. Right from federal to state levels, the APC has been committed to the support of justice and its institutions in promoting the rule of law…

“Postulations contained in the purported statement, wherein Nwuke alleged that judicial officers are manipulated, is timid and a mockery of the temple of justice.”

“The wife of a former governor meritoriously rose to the apex court in Nigeria. So what is wrong in a woman, if qualified, to rise in her career simply because she is married to a politician? We caution Mr. Nwuke and his paymasters to leave people’s wives and their families alone…”