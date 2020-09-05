Rivers police parade child trafficker, 23 others

The Rivers State Police Command has paraded a 23-year-old suspected child trafficker, Chinedu Nwachukwu, who was arrested with a six-month-old baby after abducting and killing the baby’s mother in the state.

Nwachukwu was arrested by the Police during a stop and search operation last month at Omerelu on his to sell the baby.

He was suspected to have matcheted the mother of a six-month-old baby, Mrs. Chizoba Eke, and dumped her inside a septic tank in an uncompleted building at Igwuruta in Ikwerre Council of the state.

Fortunately, Mrs. Eke was rescued from the septic tank after three days and taken to the hospital for treatment and is currently responding to medication.

While being paraded with 23 others at the state Police Command headquarters in Port Harcourt, the suspect admitted to the crime and also confessed to have stolen another three-month-old baby after killing her mother, Mrs. Chinonye Uzoma and led the Police to a building in Igwuruta where the decomposing body of the woman was found.

The suspect said he sold the baby to one Mary Ishmael for N250, 000, who later sold to another woman yet to be arrested for N350, 000.

Other suspects include movie producers, Samuel Bobmanuel, 21, and Justice Nwillgbara, 25, who denied being kidnappers, insisting that they were using wooden guns to shoot a movie when the Police arrested them, as well as suspected. Kidnappers and murderers of the Divisional Crime Officer (DCO) of Afam Police Division, Moses Egbede.

The State Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan, briefing journalists earlier on the achievements of the Command, said men of the Anti-kidnapping Unit, in a covet operation, arrested 22- year-old Idoroeyin Friday Ogale in Eleme, who on interrogation confessed to have kidnapped the officer along with others.