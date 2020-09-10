38-Year-Old Man Allegedly Rapes Three Daughters Aged 9 Months, 3 and 5 Years In Rivers State

Police in Rivers State have arrested a man who allegedly defilled his three daughters, aged 9 months, 3 and 5 years old in Elekahia, Port Harcourt.

The Chairman of the Civil Rights Council, Rivers State chapter, Prince Wiro, who confirmed the incident on Wednesday, September 9, said the suspect was arrested following a report lodged by his wife.

Speaking to a journalist, the distraught mother said medical test conducted on the children by the Doctors Without Borders confirmed that there was penetration and their hymens tampered with. She also claimed that the older girls revealed that their father had been molesting them.

The suspect, it was gathered, was dragged by youths from his home at Boms Street and handed over to the Elekahia police station.

A Senior police officer, who spoke on anonymity said the matter would have been charged straight to court so that the suspect can be remanded in prison custody if not for the COVID-19 pandemic and non-admittance of new inmate prisons.

Meanwhile a 38-year-old man, Mr Simon Emeka has been remanded by a Makurdi Chief Magistrate Court for allegedly raping his seven-month-old daughter.

At the hearing on Friday, the Police Prosecuting Officer, Sergeant Friday Kanshio told the court that on June 1st, 2020, one Josephine Habba of number 34 Modern Market Road Makurdi went to the Nigerian Police Force ‘D’ Division Makurdi and reported the matter.

“In her account, she said on the same date she went to Jestic Hospital in Makurdi with her daughter for treatment and she heard one Mrs. Favour Emeka crying and telling a nurse that her seven-month-old baby girl was raped by her husband Simon Emeka.”

Kanshio said during Police investigation the said Simon Emeka was arrested for committing the crime “which is contrary to section 391 and 284 of the Penal Code law of Benue State.

” No plea was taken for want of jurisdiction and the accused pleaded not guilty to the charge. The Police Prosecuting Officer, however, told the court that investigation into the matter was still ongoing and asked the court for another date to enable the prosecution to prove its case.

In his ruling, the trial Magistrate, Mr. Isaac Ajim remanded the accused at the Nigerian Correctional Service and adjourned the case.

Like this: Like Loading...