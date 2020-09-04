Robbery suspect in Army Camouflage shot dead in Ogun

By Ernest Nwokolo, Abeokuta

Operatives of the Ogun State Police command on Friday morning shot dead a robbery suspect at the Ijebu – Ife corridor of the Sagamu – Benin expressway.

The suspect was shot dead following a distress call received by the police in Ijebu – Ife at about 2:45am that a gang of robbers in military camouflage had blocked the expressway and were dispossessing motorists of their valuables.

The Divisional Police Officer for Ijebu – Ife, Raphael Ugbenyo, it was learnt, mobilised the Anti – robbery team and Special Anti – robbery Squads (SARS) to go after the gang, who opened fire on the Police upon sighting them.

It was learnt further that after the about 30minutes – long confrontation, one of the hoodlums was shot dead while others escaped into the bush with gunshot injuries.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this in a release, stated that two mock guns, a cell phone, assorted charms and a torchlight were recovered from the suspect.

The remains of the suspect have been deposited in a mortuary; while effort is on to apprehend fleeing members of the gang.

The Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, commended his men for their gallantry and gave further directive for a thorough combing of the area for the escaped members of the gang.

Ajogun also appealed to the public, especially hospitals, to alert the police if anyone with bullet injury is seen in their area.