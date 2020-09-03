Robert Pattinson ‘Tests Positive for Coronavirus’, Pausing “The Batman” Production

Robert Pattinson as Batman | Warner Bros

Robert Pattinson has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus forcing “The Batman” to suspend filming.

According to Vanity Fair, sources familiar with the situation said 34-year-old actor has contracted the deadly virus just days after production resumed on the big-budget film.

Earlier, Warner Bros announced that the production which is taking place in the United kingdom was halted after a crew member tested positive for coronavirus.

Warner Bros. in a statement said, “A member of ‘The Batman’ production has tested positive for Covid-19 and is isolating in accordance with established protocols.

“Filming is temporarily paused.”

The multinational media company, however, did not confirm the person’s identity. Vanity Fair first reported that Pattinson was the one who had coroanvirus.

Earlier, sources on the set said the cast and crew had been sent home after receiving a memo that one of the team was struck by the virus.

Robert Pattinson stars as Bruce Wayne (the character identified as Batman). Earlier in March, Pattinson had to stay back in the UK, along with other cast members, when filming was originally suspended in March following the outbreak of the pandemic.

“The Batman” has approximately three months of filming left and hopes to be done filming by the end of the year as it is expected to be released to the cinemas in October next year.