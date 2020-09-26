Rochester police announces first female chief after command staff quit over Daniel Prude death

By Rachel Sharp For Dailymail.com

Rochester police has announced its first ever female police chief after the departure of its command staff following protests over the death of Daniel Prude.

Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan, a former lieutenant with the Rochester Police Department, was appointed as the interim chief of the addled force Saturday morning.

Mayor Lovely Warren announced her appointment in a press conference at City Hall.

This came after Warren dismissed former chief Le’Ron Singletary last week after he and several senior members of the force stood down in their masses following a backlash over Prude’s killing.

Outrage erupted last month when footage surfaced of black man Prude, who was suffering mental health issues, being suffocated by police officers in the streets of Rochester nearly six months ago.

Warren said the appointment will have a ‘significant impact’ on Rochester and the police department.

‘Given all that has been happening here in our own community and across the nation, it is abundantly clear that traditional policing practices must be altered and improved to better serve and protect our citizens,’ she said.

Warren said Herriott-Sullivan will be the first woman in the history of the force to take up the top position.

She will start her new role from October 14 and is expected to serve until at least June 2021, when the city hopes to appoint someone permanent to the role.

The former cop worked at Rochester Police Department for 24 years before retiring in 2009.

She is currently the interim deputy executive director at the Rochester Housing Authority, and Deputy Executive Director of Rise Up Rochester, a nonprofit that provides support to the families of victims of violent crime.

Herriott-Sullivan said at the conference that ‘ironically, I left law enforcement because I wanted to have a bigger hand in keeping people out of jail.’

The news comes after Rochester police has been rocked by scandal following Prude’s death.

Former chief Le’Ron Singletary, who Warren said initially misled her about the circumstances of his death, was ousted by Warren last Monday.

Singletary had announced his retirement the week earlier with his last day supposed to be September 29.

Several other senior police officials announced they would retire or leave top command positions after they faced a backlash over their handling of Prude’s death.

But Warren said she had relieved Singletary of his duties effective September 21 as she revealed she had called for a federal investigation.

